Lebron James On First Season With Heat: “It Was A Success.”

NBA fans, the time is almost here. Basketball starts on Christmas Day and before the games begin, Lebron James sat down with Sports Center to reflect on his first season with the Miami Heat. For the most part of the season, Lebron was the NBA’s public enemy number one. After leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers by announcing his decision at an excruciatingly long press conference, he and the Heat didn’t live up to the hype.

In the interview, James makes claims to not have an ego and to have laughed off all the jokes his haters cracked about him. He also explains how he felt about the lockout. He says he cared more about the fans than himself during the lockout. When asked if he’s become a better player than he was last season, he responded, “We’ll see.” Yes we will, Lebron. Yes we will. Make sure your televisions are set.

