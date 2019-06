Christmas came early for Hamilton Park fans with the release of their video “Grindin.” The R&B crooners sing to the ladies and give up some sexual visuals as they gyrate on their leading ladies!

Hamilton Park is currently on the Scream Tour, with Mindless Behavior and Diggy Simmons.

