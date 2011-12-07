Slick Rick “Needs Some Bad”

The Ruler is back! Our dude, Slick Rick, shows these new age rappers how to make everyday mundane topics interesting on the song, “Need Some Bad.” Boasting production from the legendary DJ Premier, Slick Rick exercises his trademark narrative rhyme techniques throughout Premier’s updated drums lifted off “The Show.” The song turned up on Premier’s blog and can be found on the soundtrack for the Jonah Hill vehicle, The Sitter.

What do you think about the song? Does hip-hop need a new Slick Rick album? Sound off below.

Props to The Smoking Section.

