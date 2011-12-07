Jessica White Hosts Annual “Bottles & Strikes” Event At Frames!

Jessica White hosted Angela Yee and Mike Kyser‘s annual “Bottles and Strikes” event last night at Frames NYC. The supermodel walked through the upscale bowling lounge in sky high blue Louboutins and posed for photos with fans and media. The laid-back atmosphere was filled with industry professionals sipping (BELVEDERE) RED inspired drinks while conversing about the days’ events!

White, even took a swirl around the stripper pole inside the dance club portion of the venue.

