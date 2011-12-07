Nicki Minaj To Perform On Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve Special

Nicki Minaj will be in Times Square this New Years Eve performing on Dick Clark’s annual New Year’s extravaganza! Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Florence + the Machine and LMFAO will also be at the 40th annual television spectacle which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest assisted by Fergie and Jenny McCarthy.

According to MyPinkFridy.com: The Los Angeles portion of the show has added Taio Cruz, Minaj, Florence, Gym Class Heroes, Blink-182, OneRepublic, the Band Perry, will.i.am. and Christina Perri. Gaga, Bieber, Pitbull and Hot Chelle Rae will be on hand for the New York portion of the show.

