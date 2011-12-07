Bangladesh Tells How Nicki Minaj Jacked Lil Wayne For “Did It On’em” Beat

Shondrae “Mr. Bangladesh” Crawford has been putting in work as a producer for well over a decade. After helping put Ludacris and Shawnna on the map with “What’s Your Fantasy” the Grammy Award-winning producer has been lacing Lil Wayne (“A Milli”, “Six Ft 7”), Rihanna (“Cockiness”) , and Nicki Minaj with chart topping hits and there is a crazy story behind most of them.

In this clip Bangladesh tells TheUrbandaily the winding path that the “Did It On ’em” beat took from The Game, to Lil Wayne to Diddy before Nicki Debo’d it for Pink Friday. Well-behaved women seldom make history and evidently Nicki is no exception. Happy Birthday!

[ooyala code=”NjaHkzMzqMX0jq_bKtjUPsYHHucioJfd”]

