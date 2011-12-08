DJ D-Nice: How Looking Good Affects His Bottom Line

DJ D-Nice regularly spins at exclusive events and the sexy clubs, and it’s not just because of his great selection. Looking good is a major factor in attracting big checks. Take a look at this member of Gillette and TheUrbanDaily‘s G-List explain how looking good can help you. Plus, find out how D-Nice keeps his look tight.

