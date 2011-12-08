Nicki Minaj Gets Birthday Kiss From Madonna!

Today is Nicki Minaj‘s birthday, but she received an early gift from Madonna yesterday…a birthday kiss. Nicki was thrilled, and shared her excitement with everyone on Twitter.

OH MY f’ingggg Gahhhh!!!!! MADONNA jus kissed me!!!!! On the lips!!!!!!! It felt sooooo good. Soooo soft!!!! *passes out* aaahhhhh!!!!!!!!!

“it felt soooooooooo good!!!!!!! Sooooo soft! Like what?!?!?! bwahahahhahahahahahaha!!!!”

“I was shocked but kissed back!!!ahhh!”

According to Nicki, the kiss was filmed, so it’s only a matter of time until that footage surfaces!

