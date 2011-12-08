What Makes Anthony Hamilton Go “Woo”?

Anthony Hamilton‘s latest hit “Woo” is about a woman, but there are other things that make him go “Woo.” Watch Anthony break it down in this edition of “The Playlist” from TV One and TheUrbanDaily.

