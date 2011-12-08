Shaq On Marriage To Shaunie: I Cheated “Respectfully”

In Shaquille O’Neal‘s fourth book, Shaq Uncut: My Story, Shaq said he always cheated “respectfully” on his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal!?!?!

Shaq explained what cheating “respectfully” means and shared his thoughts on Shaunie’s “Basketball Wives” reality shows. Hear what Nnete had to say about it in this edition of That’s What’s Up from our sister site TheBoxHouston.com!

RELATED POSTS:

Shaq Married Hoopz Without A Prenup?!

Shaq Attack! Shaquille O’Neal’s 10 Wildest Jabs At Kobe Bryant

Recently Posted Stories:

LISTEN LIVE TO 97.9 THE BOX!