Jay-Z Benefit Concerts Coming To Carnegie Hall To Make History

Jay-Z will make history this February when he performs two benefit concerts for The Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation and the United Way of New York City at New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall. This is a big deal, because it’s the first hip-hop concert series at this venue in its 120-year history. More importantly, it will help a lot of kids get higher education.

Jay-Z created The Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation with his mother Gloria Carter in 2003, and their organization has awarded over 750 students with over $1.3 million dollars in scholarship funds. Teens from Jay’s Marcy neighborhood and the New York area have benefited from these scholarships, and aid has been given to students in all 50 states.

About giving back, Jay-Z says, “I’m a lucky person. My situation could have tuned out much different, my story is an anomaly.”

Jay-Z’s benefit concerts at Carnegie Hall will take place on February 6th, 2012 at 8 pm and on February 7th, 2012 at 9:30 pm. “These concerts underscore the message of why we’ve been doing this,” Jay-Z added.

Private tickets go on sale on December 12th and can be purchased online at UnitedWayNYC.org or ShawnCarterSF.com. Tickets for the public will be available on January 30th at 11 am at CarnegieHall.org.

