Stevie Wonder Co-Writes Maysa’s “Have Sweet Dreams”

You know you are someone special when Stevie Wonder co-writes your single! Jazz artist, Maysa Leak first performed as Stevie Wonder’s back-up singer after meeting him during a college performance. Since, she has gone on to enchant audiences with her soulful sound.

Maysa recorded her self-titled debut in 1995, In 2008, Metamorphosis peaked at No.1 on Billboard’s Top Contemporary Jazz top 100 chart and no.13 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. In 2010, “A Woman in Love”, Maysa 7th Solo cd Debut at No.1 on the Contemporary Jazz Charts.

Check out “Have Sweet Dreams,” co-written by Stevie, below:

