Is Tyson Chandler Going To The Knicks?

The latest NBA free-agency rumor is that Dallas Mavericks Center Tyson Chandler may be signing with the New York Knicks. A source told ESPN.com that “New York is Tyson’s first choice” and that they are “98 percent sure that Tyson is going to wind up with the Knicks.”

Of course fans have heard these kinds of “guarantees” before, but what would that mean for The Knicks? Would this allow Amar’e Stoudemire to play at his natural position of Power Forward or would the Knicks ship out their $100 Million man to New Orleans to get coveted point guard Chris Paul?

Or should he take his talents to South Beach? ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless argue the case.

