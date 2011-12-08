Rick Ross, Traveling With Medical Kit In Case of Emergency

After suffering from two seizures, Rick Ross is taking a lot of necessary precautions with his health. TMZ reports that Ricky Rozay is now traveling with a kit that includes (according to multiple sources) three different prescription medications, vitamins, water and an inhaler. Ross allegedly has a member of his entourage carry it around at all times.

