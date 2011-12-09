D-Nice Remembers The Leather Trench From “Self Destruction”

Your browser does not support iframes.

This year TheUrbandaily.com celebrated the style and influence of Black men with our first annual G-List. During our on site festivities at Frank’s Chop Shop we asked G-Lister D-Nice about a vintage piece of 90s style–his leather from the “Self Destruction” video.

“I got that made by Dapper Dan,” he said of the iconic hip-hop fashion entrepreneur from the 90s. ” I always liked that style and look. I used to bring it out in the summer time at our shows. It was hot!”

As for 2011, the DJ, photographer and videographer should be releasing more of his True Hip-Hop Stories videos very soon.

” I shot about four of them,” he says. “I have one with Heavy D. I’m always DJing and I like to edit the stuff myself because it’s so personal.”

RELATED POSTS:

DJ D-Nice: How Looking Good Affects His Bottom Line [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

D-Nice: “I Used To Cut Scott La Rock’s Hair” [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On The Urban Daily: