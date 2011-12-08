Traci Leaves Toni & Her Sisters Hanging!

On tonight’s episode of the “Braxton Family Values,” Traci has a hard time re-adapting to the performing life.

Tamar tried to teach Traci how to play the background but things don’t go too well when their attitudes collided! Though sister, Towanda felt that Traci wasn’t ready to take the stage by storm, the girls still went on with the performance as normal.

Traci walked off stage, blowing her chance to impress her sisters after she forgot the lyrics and dance moves to Toni’s set.

Check out sneak peeks from the episode below:

