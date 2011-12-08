Where To Buy: Customized Snapbacks From Snaphats!

“Snapback Back!”

This year’s hottest male accessory is the Snapback hat! Celebs like Chris Brown, Big Sean, Tyga, Bow Wow and more have been continuously spotted wearing the headpiece which made a comeback after appearing in several music videos.

This Christmas why not give the man in your life, one of the best looking hats around?

Snaphats.com was launched in the Spring of 2010 and offers customized and vintage snapbacks (their website is pretty cool too!)

We spoke to snaphats to ensure quality service, here’s the low down on the retailer:

“We are an online retailer of Snapbacks. Recently we have brought apparel and accessories into the mix to add a little breadth. Look for that to expand with the launch of our new website around the end of the year. ”

Tell us about the customization process?

“We work with a few people on customization projects and have really seen that market start to expand. We go on the hunt for fabrics all over the place. Sometimes are are looking for fabric to match a certain color – sometimes we just see something we like. We have begun to work with premium skins, leathers and other embelishments. Look for those to debut around the end of the year.”

How have snapbacks made a comeback over the last year?

“We’ve seen the market grow from just about its re-inception. Again, things really started to take off at the end of 2009. 2010 really saw the resurgence of true vintage product as most manufacturers hadn’t begun to see the market for reproductions. This year has really seen the market grow from a small dedicated collector culture to a real phenomenon. But, like any phenomenon, it’s cyclical. The market has been flooded with reporduction product and the pool of quality vintage product has dried up. So, unless someone wants to hand over a high two or likely three figures, vintage is largely out of reach for most. The reproduction market is taking up that slack but you are seeing the homogenization. Everyone is buying from the same liscence holders and thus we are seeing the market loose a little of that unique luster that vintage product brought to the table. We think customization is filling some of that void and we’ll be interested to see where it goes next. People will always be wearing hats – it’s just a question of what style.”

