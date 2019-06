Ja Rule is still locked up, but he’s speaking out about his arrest for the gun charge that put him behind bars. He speaks pretty openly about the New York police, what’s up with Murder Inc., and much more.

Hear Ja Rule’s exclusive behind bars interview by visiting our sister site 92Q.com.

