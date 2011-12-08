Who Keeps Common Looking So “Manly”?

The G-List is TheUrbanDaily.com’s annual celebration of 40 influential men from various walks of life who define what it means to be a trendsetter with style in their field.

Name: Common

From: Chicago

Occupation: Rapper/Actor

Affiliations: Warner Bros. Records, G.O.O.D. Music, Hollywood

When grown and sexy comes back into style in hip-hop, Common is going to be the leading man. Throughout the years his look has gone from cap-rocking underground rapper, to a bohemian-style thinker, to Gap-wearing regular guy, to Hollywood chic. Luckily for Common, it always seemed to work. His look has successfully evolved with time.

While he has been hands-on with his style his personal grooming is something he leaves to the pros. The Grammy Award-winning rapper told New York magazine, “I really value the skills of barbers and I always liked going to the barbershop and hanging out. That’s a man’s sacred place.”

The Chicago native trusts the maintenance of his baldy to celebrity barber Maurice Manley, who says Common’s baldy is relatively easy to maintain.

“With Common, specifically, I use the liners (clippers and trimmers). His skin is sensitive, so if you put a razor to him in certain areas, he will bump up,” says Maurice who often goes out to Common’s house to line him up. “I try to avoid using a razor on him. I will razor line his beard/goatee to get that sharp line.”

As for the facial hair, Common has gone from clean to full on Barry White, but what is his preference? “He’s kinda branded himself with that rugged look, but he doesn’t have an issue with a goatee either,” says Manley. “If he has to work on a film, he most likely has to have the goatee because it gives him that cleaner look.”

