Which Basketball Wives Season 4 Cast Member Is Prettiest?

The cast of VH1’s original “Basketball Wives” recently took the promo photos for season 4, and many of the women have upgraded their look. The new season kicks off in Miami in 2012.

Check out the new cast members and the familiar faces in the photo gallery below. Who do you think is the prettiest?

