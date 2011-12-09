Pharrell Williams Hired For The 2012 Academy Awards

Congratulations to Pharrell Williams, who will be working on the 2012 Academy Awards! He’s been hired to work as a music consultant along with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

This is the first time either Pharrell or Hans has worked on the Academy Awards, but Pharrell has worked in the film arena when he wrote the original score for Despicable Me. He’s also a three time Grammy winner.

Find out more about the music of the 2012 Academy Awards here.

RELATED POSTS:

8 People Who Swear They Can Sing But Really Can’t

How Pharrell Made Black People Love Justin Timberlake [VIDEO]