Lamar Odom In Tears Over Failed Trade

It appears that “Basketball Wives” will not have a monopoly on NBA drama this season. Yesterday the L.A. Lakers attempted to trade away Lamar Odom and Pau Gasol in exchange for Chris Paul in a three-team swap that included the Houston Rockets.

Is New Orleans Better For Black Folk Than L.A.?

However, the NBA’s plantation owners complained to commissioner David Stern and the deal was killed. Now there is that #awkwardmoment when your team tries to get rid of you but can’t.

Lamar Odom also called into the Stephen A. Smith show when the news of the trade first broke and he sounded like he’d been listening to Drake’s “Marvin’s Room” on repeat for a few hours:

As for Chris Paul he is threatening to lawyer up and the teams are appealing. We’ll keep you posted on this as it develops.

RELATED POSTS:

Is Tyson Chandler Going To The Knicks? [VIDEO]

Are The Lakers Going After Dwight Howard And Chris Paul? [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: