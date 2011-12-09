Jay-Z & Kanye West Prepping Solo Albums And Watch The Throne 2?

Now that Jay-Z and Kanye West are in the zone musically, it sounds like they plan on cranking out solo projects and another Watch The Throne album in 2012. Jay-Z gave up the goods yesterday (December 8th) after announcing two upcoming history making concerts at New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall.
Watch Jay-Z give us the heads up about what we can expect from him and ‘Ye next year in this clip from MTV.
