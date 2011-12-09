CLOSE
Tatyana Ali Talks About Black Experience At Harvard

[ooyala code=”9leTg0Mzo8jAkMFEVRPgB-rlKCLJTmct”]

In our next installment of “Alumni” actress Tatyana Ali gives us some insight into the African-American experience at Harvard University. The Brooklyn-born actress graduated from the Ivy League school in 2002 and says that among her activities on campus was being a stepper! Watch the clip for the scoop.
