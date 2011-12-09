French Montana Signs To Bad Boy, Will Diddy Ruin His Career?

French Montana is the latest addition to Diddy‘s Bad Boy Records roster, but will French Montana be hit with the Bad Boy curse like Shyne, Black Rob, Mase, G-Dep and the other rappers who had unhappy endings? Bad Boy is looking pretty strong these days by signing MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) and Red Cafe, but will they fall off like most of their predecessors?

The new slate off Bad Boy artists and Cassie recently visited BET and French Montana said, “The team is lookin’ mean right now … It’s take over time.” Check the video for more comments from the Bad Boy family, and vote in our poll!

