Stripper Reality Show “Queen Of Strip” Coming Soon

Popular Miami strip club King of Diamonds is going to be the home of a brand new reality new about strippers: “Queen Of Strip.” The news came from Akinyele and King of Diamonds’ Charles “Pop” Young (Trick Daddy’s father).

No word on which strippers will be cast, but expect the very popular Blac Chyna to be in the mix. In addition to being the subject of a few lines by Drake, the body double for Nicki Minaj, and the reported girlfriend of Young Money’s Tyga, Blac Chyna is building a buzz outside of the strip club.

“Queen Of Strip” is said to be airing on VH1, but no confirmation has come from the network yet. Take a look at Pop and Ak deliver the news in the video below.

