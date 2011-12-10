Rihanna Was Cast In “Battleship” For Her “Urban Swagger”

Rihanna is out to save the world in the upcoming alien invasion blockbuster Battleship. Based on the Milton Bradley board game, the movie will be an epic sci-fi war film, in which an international naval fleet go to battle against The Regents, an alien race out to conquer the world. When asked why Rihanna was cast, director Peter Berg (Hancock) said:

“I spent a lot of time in the Navy thinking about who would make sense and who would bring an urban swagger to this character,” Berg explained of his idea to cast Rihanna. “Put a call in, had a great couple of meetings, and she’s a great girl, really hard-working, very smart, wants to be good, really strong work ethic, no attitude, no diva nonsense. She was great.”

Battleship also stars Liam Neeson (Taken), Taylor Kitsch (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Alexander Skargard (“True Blood”). The movie is slated to open in theaters May 18, 2012.

Watch trailer below:

