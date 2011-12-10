CLOSE
Rapper 40 Glocc Arrested In Vegas For Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend

Rapper 40 Glocc — once signed to 50 Cent’s G-Unit record label —  was arrested in Vegas after cops say he choked his girlfriend three different times in the same day.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, 40 Glocc — real name Lawrence White — was arrested on October 3rd … after he allegedly unleashed a brutal beating on the woman.

Cops say 40 Glocc accused his GF of “playing him” — so he hit her several times about the head, face, legs and rib area … and choked her to the point where she “could not speak or breathe.”

In the report, the GF claims Glocc strangled her twice more before falling asleep — at which point, she snuck away and called 911.

