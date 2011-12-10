Steve Harvey’s “Think Like A Man”

When Steve Harvey published his relationship book “Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man” men everywhere gave him the collective side-eye. After becoming a best-seller the book has now been turned into a movie starring Kevin Hart, Michael Ely, Tariji P. Henson, Meagan Good, Gabrielle Union, Terrence J and many more.

Watch the trailer and tell us if you’ll be checking this out in theaters next spring.

