Kanye West To Release Energy Drink!

GURU Beverage Company announced they will be working on a new, organic energy drink with Kanye West via press release today. The company, which touts itself for “being built on principles of wellness, health, performance, authenticity and living life to the fullest,” states an ad campaign involving West will be unveiled within the next six weeks.

“I express myself through music, fashion, art and design and that’s why I am excited to collaborate with GURU; because the brand values what I value, and I can put what inspires me into this new product,” West stated in the press release.

In addition to the currently unnamed new product, GURU announced Kanye has become an equity partner in the company. Terms of the deal were not announced, but some in the business community compare the move to 50 Cent’s deal with Glacéau for their Vitamin Water brand.

