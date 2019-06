T.I. may have performed with Taylor Swift on his new show “The Family Hustle” but that doesn’t deter his plans to “F**k Da City Up.” The new artwork for T.I’s mixtape hit the Internet and shows a violent image of a city devastated by destruction.

The new project features Dr. Dre and Young Jeezy and is set to be released on New Years day!

