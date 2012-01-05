Jada Talks To Divorce Lawyer, Is Her Marriage To Will Smith Over?

It looks like the marriage of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may be over, now that she’s reportedly retained the services of a high profile divorce attorney. According to In Touch Weekly, Jada met with Laura Wasser, the lawyer who repped Britney Spears, Maria Shriver, and Kim Kardashian.

Rumors about the end of Will and Jada’s 13-year marriage began in August. Their reps have yet to confirm or deny these reports, but you can read more details at HuffPost.

RELATED POSTS:

Will Smith Spotted Having Dinner With Another Woman [PHOTOS]

Will Smith Goes Bald! [PHOTO]

The Cause Of Will & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Marriage Problems Revealed