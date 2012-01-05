Michael Ealy: “I’m Not On Twitter, That’s An Impostor!”

For any Michael Ealy fans who follow him on Twitter; sorry to break it to you, but that account is a total fake! The gorgeous actor stopped by “106 & Park” yesterday to set the record straight. He does not, and never had a Facebook or Twitter account. Host Terrence J joked “If you’re talking to Michael online, you’re probably talking to Malik from down the street.” All hope isn’t lost though–Ealy confessed that he just might take the plunge and finally join the social media community this year.

Ealy also chatted about his upcoming role as Detective Sebastian in the upcoming Underworld: Awakening. He was itching to do some more action after last year’s summer hit Takers, when Sony Pics executive Clint Culpepper sent him the script for the sci-fi/vampire project.

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW:

Underworld: Awakening Opens January 20, 2012 in theaters nationwide

