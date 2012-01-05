LaLa Anthony To Launch Cosmetics Line

Not content to ride on her hubby Carmelo Anthony’s coattails, LaLa Anthony is branching out with her own business hustle. The reality star has partnered with Motives Makeup to create a line of cosmetics for both vanilla and chocolate beauties. Products will include foundation, lipstick, eyeliner, mascara and eyeshadow in warm, earthy hues to complement all women of color. LaLa gave her fans a teaser by tweeting a pic of her new “babies”:

The makeup line is expected to drop in February.

SOURCE

