Man Stabbed Because He Didn’t Know Beyonce and Jay-Z Are Married

This story gives new meaning to the Beyonce song “Dangerously In Love.” A man was stabbed on New Year’s Eve during an argument because he didn’t know that rapper Jay-Z is married to R&B queen Beyonce. According to police reports, Ronald Deaver of Parma, OH was watching a music video with the unnamed man, when an argument broke out because the man had no knowledge of the marital state of hip-hop’s First Couple. The 48 year old victim was rushed to to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in good condition. The assailant was arrested and is facing charges of felonious assault.

