Is Jill Scott Cuter Now Or When She Was In College?

Jill Scott has looked the same for the most part since she became famous ten years ago, but she looked completely different when she was in college at Temple University. Jill’s going to turn 40 this year, and she seemed to be in a reflective mood when she shared the photo below of herself with her boyfriend from back then.

Do you think Jilly from Philly was cuter then or now?

