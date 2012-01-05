Rza Talks About Directing “The Man WIth The Iron Fists”

Rapper/producer Rza stopped by the “Craig Ferguson Show” to chat about some of his upcoming projects. Rza recently dropped “Rza’s World App” which includes “The Soundtrack to Your Life” in which the customer can get advice on various life situations.

Rza also chatted about directing his first film, The Man With The Iron Fists with Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator), Pam Grier and Lucy Liu (Kill Bill). According to IMDB the synopsis reads:

“In feudal China, a blacksmith who makes weapons for a small village is put in the position where he must defend himself and his fellow villagers.”

The movie is scheduled for an October 2012 release.

You can catch Rza this Sunday on the season premiere of the Showtime series “Californification.” He plays Apocalypse, a dangerous hip-hop mogul who wants to break into the film industry.

