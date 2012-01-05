Will Beyonce And Jay-Z Sell Pics Of Their Baby?

The arrival of Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s baby seems to be a highly anticipated event, and there’s no doubt that they would get millions for the first pics of their child. But will any of these photos be for sale?

According to HuffPost, several magazine editors have offered Jay and Bey big bucks, but no one from their team has responded. The couple is collectively worth over $700 milli, which is probably why they ignored the millions offered in 2008 for the rights to publish their wedding photos.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie received about $12 million when they sold images of their twins, Knox and Vivienne. This is the highest amount of money a publication has ever paid to publish the photos of a celebrity baby.

Since Beyonce and Jay-Z have not responded to the magazine offers, it’s not likely that they will sell the first photos of Baby Carter. Plus, do they don’t need the money.

But there is a chance that Vanity Fair will publish pictures of Jay and Bey’s baby. Check out HuffPost for more details.