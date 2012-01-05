Casey Anthony Comes Out Of Hiding In Video Blog

The most hated woman in America has resurfaced! Casey Anthony decided to start off 2012 by letting the public know she’s still alive and plans on communicating with the public in a series of video blogs. Anthony vanished from the public eye last year, right after she was acquitted of murdering her 2 year old daughter, Caylee Anthony. Caylee’s body was found in December 2008, near her home after six months of going missing. In the video, Anthony is wearing a blong wig and glasses, and mentions nothing of her whereabouts or the murder trial. Anthony says:

“I’m excited that I’ll be able to Skype and obviously keep a video log, take some pictures and that I have something that I can finally call mine,” she said, adding that it’s “been a long time since I’ve been able to call something mine.”

Anthony was shopping her story to several networks for an exclusive interview, asking for $500,00-$750,000, but they all politely declined. Guess in the public’s mind, Anthony will always be seen as a stone-cold killer.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

