Yandy On Kimbella’s Singing Talent: “She Needs Some Help, But She Can Hold A Note”

When Yandy Smith decided that she might manage Juelz Santana’s baby mother Kimbella, myself and the rest of the world couldn’t really understand why. I mean, Kimbella is beautiful and her body is bodacious but what actual talent does she have besides modeling? According to everyone’s favorite instigator–Yandy, Kim “be blowing” (no pun intended)!

HelloBeautiful spoke with the business woman and got the scoop on Kimbella’s singing capabilities!

Do you think Kimbella has enough talent for you to manage?

Kim really wants to get into music. I put her in the studio and gotten her with some singing coaches. Right now she is in the process of developing her talent. As far as being a reality star and modeling, she’s getting money. There’s definitely some income that is being generated with my camp and off of Kim. I’m helping her career right now on the TV personality and modeling side.

Do you think she can become a pop star?

She goes to church with me now and she be blowing. Singing in church and actually singing on key, harmonizing and working in the studio is very different. She can hold a note, she needs some help but she can definitely hold a note.

