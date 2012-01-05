Did Prodigy Feel Up Erica Mena In The Club?

Maybe Erica Mena shouldn’t have been so judgemental of Kimbella! Prodigy’s book, My Infamous Life speaks of an alleged meeting between he and Erica who at the time was in Fabolous’ “Breath” video. The young Latin model who claims to be on such a higher level in video-girl land is being accused of letting the Mobb Deep member feel her up and then some in the crowded night club.

Mena is denying the whole incident. Click here to see what her rep had to say!

