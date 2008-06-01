Gnarls Barkley Wigs Out in GIANT Magazine

In the June 2008 issue of GIANT magazine Gnarls Barkley’s Cee-Lo Green reminds us that there is a fine line between genius and insanity. In a candid convo about their new project, The Odd Couple, the singer/MC pulled no punches. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Wearing a Wedding Dress for the album cover:

I do what I want to do. This is where you’ll get this other attitude of mine, what I don’t like to showcase too often, but I don’t give a fuck. It seems a little cliché to say it now but I am a G! I’ll pull up that wedding gown and show you some of the biggest sets of nuts you ever seen!

His Childhood

I don’t remember being a child. I only remember knowing. I feel like I’ve been conscious since conception. I was always a rebel. I was very smart and conscious of it. Damien knows who he is. Even if I told you who I was you wouldn’t believe me.

It’s a blessing, but a cross to bear. This is why people consider ignorance to be bliss. There’s still judgment in that, you make a conscious decision to remain ignorant. It’s like taking the red or the blue pill. Once you know, you’ll always know.

On Psychotherapy…

I do remember being pulled out of class and being given the Rorschach tests. Most of them looked like butterflies to me. I have a butterfly tattooed in my arm and I always thought it was unique looking. Very striking. And all of my life people have been intimidated by me. The butterfly is something that isn’t so pretty to begin with and evolves into a thing of beauty. I just believe my career has been able to showcase how beautiful I really am. Without it, I don’t think people would know at all.

The “Run” video causing seizures

Initially, I wasn’t sure how true it was. It was a little unfortunate, but we found it was something blown so out of proportion. But it ended up being a cool piece of press because it brought an awful lot of attention to us. I read some blogs where people wanted to get a seizure. They were saying “awe this didn’t give me a seizure, this is wack.

