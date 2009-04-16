CLOSE
DMX Suffers Stroke Scare!

VIA SFG:

Rapper DMX has been admitted to a Florida hospital for “fear of a stroke,” according to Internet reports.

The hip-hop star — real name Earl Simmons — was reportedly taken to the emergency room at a hospital in Aventura, Fla., on Monday.

It said he will remain in doctors’ care through his scheduled court appearance on Tuesday in Arizona, where he was set to appear on charges of theft.

According to celebrity Web site TMZ.com, his attorney has drafted a letter to the judge on the case, detailing the rapper’s condition.

DMX also faces several animal cruelty and drug possession counts in the state.

