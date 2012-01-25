Tichina Arnold Kicks A Rhyme!

Actress Tichina Arnold is multitalented. When she was a series regular on Martin, Arnold showed off her singing abilities. It seems Tichina Arnold has some rhyme skills. In an exclusive interview with our friends at HipHopWired.com, Arnold spit the first rap she ever wrote for the site. It sounds very 80s, but she said she wrote it when she was 15, so we’ll give her a pass.

Would Tichina Arnold make it as an MC in this day and age of the rap game? Watch the video and give your review.

