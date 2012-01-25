OSCAR WATCH: Did The Academy Snub Mary J. Blige?

Mary J. Blige is not feeling much love for The Oscars. Yesterday, The Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences announced their nominations, and even though The Help scored four Oscar nods, Blige’s “The Living Proof” was curiously left out of the running for Best Original Song. Even curiouser, is the fact that only two songs were nominated, when the Best Original Song category usually has five slots available in previous Oscar years. MJB quickly let her feelings be known on Twitter:

Blige’s fans came to her defense, some even citing racism as the reason for the Oscar snub. What say you readers, should “The Living Proof” have made the Oscar shortlist?

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

