Drake On Being Offered Stereotypical Black Male Movie Roles

received checks as an actor before he started releasing mixtapes and albums, and he’s been reading scripts for movie roles. Instead of being offered parts that would show his range as an actor, Drake has been receiving scripts to play rappers and basketball players.

Drake’s Home Sweet Home

Watch Drake talk about the moves and movies he’s hoping to make in Hollywood in the video below.

