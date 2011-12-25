REWIND: A Huey Freeman Christmas

In one of the most beloved episodes from the first season of “The Boondocks” Huey and Riley give their own unique spin on Christmas holiday.

Riley is tired of not getting what he wants for Christmas and launched a one-man vendetta against the jolly old elf proclaiming that, “Santa gonna pay what he owe!” Meanwhile, his brother Huey has been offered a chance to direct the school Christmas play, but is the world ready for Black Jesus?

