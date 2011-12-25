Christmas Scenes: The 10 Best of All Time

Every year, our television sets become crammed full of Christmas movies.

Don’t get us wrong though, we love a good Christmas flick. In fact, there are a few Christmas movies that we actually tend to watch during the other 11 months of the year.

Moviefone.com is currently counting down ten of the best moments in holiday themed movies.

Did any of your favorites make the list?

10. Scrooge (1970)

A reformed Scrooge sings and dances his way through the streets of London on Christmas morning.

9. Gremlins (1984)

Mrs. Peltzer battles nasty Mogwais in the kitchen using blenders and microwaves.

8. Die Hard (1988)

John McClane finds a clever use for holiday giftwrap.

Check out the rest of the list on Moviefone.com!

