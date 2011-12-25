The 12 Jams Of Christmas: Alicia Keys "Little Drummer Girl"

Alicia Keys was only 16 years old when she recorded her version of “Little Drummer Boy” for Jermaine Dupri’s 12 Soulful Nights Of Christmas compilation in 1996.
Re-titled “Little Drummer Girl,” Keys was a virtual unknown at the time of the song’s release.
Little did we all know that she’d blow up to become a superstar!
Check out this live performance of “Little Drummer Girl” from 1998, three years before she took the world by storm with her debut album.
