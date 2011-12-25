The Naughty List: Hip-Hop's 12 Worst Christmas Songs

TheUrbanDaily.com’s Bill Johnson has graciously gifted Hip-Hop’s 10 Greatest Christmas Songs and a running list of the 12 Jams of Christmas but our friends at Vibe had to pour some Bah Humbug on some hip-hop Christmas jams that should never have been unwrapped.

“There have been a number of hip-hop acts that have tried to spread the joy of the season through the power of song—and failed miserably,” says Vibe’s Chris Yuscavage. ” So unless you’re planning on getting a big lump of coal in your stocking on December 25, you should keep these songs far, far away from your iPod this holiday season.”

Which hip-hop ho-ho-ho’s did he hate? CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT.

